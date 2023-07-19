Opinion: Southampton should target Blackburn Rovers man with Flynn Downes move looking unlikely

Southampton boss Russell Martin wants to reunite with former Swansea City man Flynn Downes this summer.

But it’s said that Southampton are yet to make a move for Downes and that the midfielder is keen on staying at West Ham in a bid to fill the void left by Declan Rice.

But expect the Saints to be in the market for central midfielders this summer with the futures of Romeo Lavia and James Ward-Prowse looking uncertain.

Southampton’s links to Downes suggests that Martin wants a combative, energetic, and generally well-rounded midfielder with experience of the Championship, and one name who could be the perfect fit is Lewis Travis.

Travis has ben linked with Millwall this summer but the Lions are reportedly unlikely to make a fresh bid for the 25-year-old – Rovers though are apparently open to player sales this summer, so long as their valuations are met.

Lasts season, Travis featured 42 times in the Championship with 39 of those being starts. Of all the players in the second tier last season, Travis had the fifth-highest tackles per game (2.7 average as per WhoScored), and so he’d certainly bring that element of steel to the Saints midfield.

Travis is also a very experienced player at Championship level. He’s played under a few different managers too including Tony Mowbray and Jon Dahl Tomasson who both favour a direct style of play, with Travis often proving to be a vital cog in that transition from defence to attack.

In a more passing side at Southampton, Travis could take some time to adapt, but the new Saints boss needs to ensure that he has a bit of sturdiness in the middle of the pitch that Downes would’ve brought.

Travis looks like he’s up for grabs this summer with Blackburn seemingly in a bit of financial turmoil, and a move to Southampton would no doubt appeal to Travis, with the Saints looking like early title contenders.