Opinion: Leeds United should join transfer battle for Manchester City starlet amid need for new creative spark

Leeds United will be hoping the signing of Ethan Ampadu can kick their summer into action, as Daniel Farke certainly needs some more new faces.

Leeds United still boast a lot of the attacking talent they were relegated with. Some names will certainly be sold and looking at their current options, one position the Whites need to recruit in is attacking midfield.

Farke has versatile forwards who can play in a range of attacking positions in his ranks but in terms of a no.10, Sam Greenwood is the only natural option there at the moment. It means a new creative force should be on Leeds’ shopping list after the Ampadu deal and one player who should be under consideration is Cole Palmer.

Reviving an old link

The close link between Leeds United and Manchester City came thanks to Marcelo Bielsa and Pep Guardiola’s relationship. Even after the Argentine boss’ departure, the two clubs have done business. Kalvin Phillips headed to Manchester in a high-profile deal last summer while Darko Gyabi – who looks set for a first-team role this season – moved from the Etihad to Elland Road.

Putting that relationship to use could be wise as the Whites bid to build a squad capable of returning to the Premier League and while Palmer could be an ambitious target, it doesn’t feel out the realms of possibility.

Fellow relegated side Leicester City are also interested in Palmer and while there is top-flight interest, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the England youth star was to drop to the Championship to give him a better chance of playing week in, week out.

Palmer’s primary position is as an attacking midfielder and in youth football he’s offered both goalscoring and creative threat from there. He’s been prolific all through Manchester City’s age groups and his bright but brief outings for the first-team suggest he could do the same in first-team football.

Tommy Doyle and James McAtee both thrived in the Championship last season and repeating the same trick with Palmer could appeal to City. Leeds United need an attacking midfielder and a loan swoop for Palmer could be the smartest way of bringing in a no.10 of serious quality this summer.