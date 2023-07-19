‘On our list’ – Sheffield Wednesday’s interest in Premier League player confirmed by Xisco Munoz

Sheffield Wednesday boss Xisco Munoz has confirmed Bailey Peacock-Farrell is among the club’s potential transfer targets.

Sheffield Wednesday have made just one signing so far this summer, with loan favourite Reece James returning on a permanent basis. The surprise change in manager has stunted their preparation for the new season but the hope will be that Munoz can bring in some new players sooner rather than later.

Speculation has been rife over potential targets and with a goalkeeper on the shopping list, former loan man Peacock-Farrell has been linked with a return to Hillsborough.

Now, Munoz has been asked directly about the rumoured interest in the Burnley shot-stopper.

As quoted by Yorkshire Live, the Spaniard admitted that Peacock-Farrell is among the goalkeepers Wednesday have on their list, admitting he could be important for them if he was to make a return. Here’s what he had to say on the matter when asked about the interest:

“Maybe yes, maybe no. He is one of the keepers that we have on our list and I think he could be important for us

“But you know it isn’t easy. I try and give three or four options for each position and he’s one. He’s a very good ‘keeper and if he can come with us then he can come with us but we’ll see what happens.”

1 of 20 Who is this? Josh Brownhill Josh Cullen Charlie Taylor Lyle Foster

Another ‘keeper wanted

There’s no doubt that another goalkeeper is needed by Sheffield Wednesday. David Stockdale’s release means Cameron Dawson is the only senior shot-stopper at Hillsborough, though there are two promising youngsters in place in Pierce Charles and Luke Jackson.

However, another option in the form of Peacock-Farrell would be welcomed with open arms. Him and Dawson could battle it out for the starting spot under Munoz and it would be interesting to see just who emerges victorious in that battle.

Both players have experience in League One and the Championship and both have spent large chunks of their careers as back-up ‘keepers. They’ll both be hoping for the chance to be the no.1 in the new season so if Peacock-Farrell does join, it will be intriguing to see just who wins that battle for the starting role.