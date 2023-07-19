‘Nearly finalised’: Rosenior shares exciting Hull City transfer update

“Ruben is nearly finalised which is fantastic and he’s been in and met the players, so that’s another left back in the building.

“Ruben was my first choice and the club’s first choice for a long time and to get it done, I’m absolutely delighted.

“It’s nearly done and I am 99.99 per cent that it will get sorted really soon.”

A shrewd signing

Vinagre has experience at the top level. He spent four seasons at Wolves where he helped them progress from a side in the second tier to a side who competed in two European competitions.

His move back to Portugal to Sporting Lisbon has seen him struggle to break into the first team and get regular senior minutes, and it appears the Portuguese club are wanting the 24-year-old to play consistently this season before they even consider utilising him next year.

The permanent option for the Tigers is a good one and it means should the club have a successful campaign they could add a very talented, relatively young defender to their squad who once again could help take a Championship side to the Premier League.

Hull City had an active summer window last season, but their results were poor and it wasn’t until Rosenior took charge that things started turning round.

Now, things are looking up and it will be hoped Rosenior can take momentum into the coming season and start strong as he looks to push towards the top half of the second tier this season.