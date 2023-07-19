‘Nearly finalised’: Rosenior shares exciting Hull City transfer update

Hull City are set to complete the signing of Ruben Vinagre from Sporting Lisbon and Liam Rosenior has shared his thoughts on the signing.
Vinagre, 24, made two appearances on loan for Everton last season in the Premier League. The Portuguese left sided defender struggled to break into the Toffees’ squad in what was a pretty unsuccessful loan spell.
Reports began emerging linking the Tigers to Vinagre earlier this summer with the Championship club agreeing an initial loan deal with the option to buy at the end of the season (Via Sport Witness).
The deal went quite quiet, but Hull City boss Rosenior has offered fans an update on the signing and it sounds as if it’s all but confirmed. Speaking to The Yorkshire Post, he said:
“Ruben is nearly finalised which is fantastic and he’s been in and met the players, so that’s another left back in the building.
“Ruben was my first choice and the club’s first choice for a long time and to get it done, I’m absolutely delighted.
“It’s nearly done and I am 99.99 per cent that it will get sorted really soon.”
A shrewd signing
Vinagre has experience at the top level. He spent four seasons at Wolves where he helped them progress from a side in the second tier to a side who competed in two European competitions.
His move back to Portugal to Sporting Lisbon has seen him struggle to break into the first team and get regular senior minutes, and it appears the Portuguese club are wanting the 24-year-old to play consistently this season before they even consider utilising him next year.
The permanent option for the Tigers is a good one and it means should the club have a successful campaign they could add a very talented, relatively young defender to their squad who once again could help take a Championship side to the Premier League.
Hull City had an active summer window last season, but their results were poor and it wasn’t until Rosenior took charge that things started turning round.
Now, things are looking up and it will be hoped Rosenior can take momentum into the coming season and start strong as he looks to push towards the top half of the second tier this season.