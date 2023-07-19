Multiple EFL clubs eyeing up Shrewsbury Town striker as potential loan target

Shrewsbury Town striker Tom Bloxham is a loan target for a number of EFL clubs, as per a report from the Shropshire Star.

Shrewsbury Town academy graduate Bloxham has been a regular in the first-team picture since making his way through the youth ranks. The 19-year-old has already played 81 times for Salop, chipping in with five goals and one assist in the process.

Now though, it is claimed that the towering youngster could head out on loan for the new season.

The Shropshire Star claims that Shrewsbury are keen for Bloxham to get some regular first-team football in the new season, rather than having him settle for minutes off the bench. That could lead to a loan exit and a host of EFL sides are already showing an interest in signing him on a temporary basis.

No clubs are named but you would think that League Two would be a likely destination for Bloxham as he searches for more minutes.

1 of 20 Name this EFL player... Ross Stewart Corry Evans Billy Sharp John Fleck

More strikers needed

Many will agree that Bloxham could do with playing more first-team football. At 19, he’s already got a good amount of experience but with many of his appearances coming as a substitute, meaningful minutes out on loan could do his development the world of good.

It must be noted that Salop will need another striker or two though, especially if Bloxham is to move on.

Ryan Bowman and Daniel Udoh are the only other natural centre-forwards on the books. Aiden O’Brien can play as a striker but Matt Taylor should be in the market for a new striker or two if Bloxham is to be allowed out on loan.

Time will tell just where the youngster ends up but the priority will be sending him somewhere he is going to get the minutes he desires.