Middlesbrough, Leicester, Watford all in race to sign striker with 16 goals in 16 games

Championship trio Middlesbrough, Leicester City and Watford are reportedly monitoring Lillestrom SK striker Akor Adams, according to Norweigan publication Nettavisen.

All three sides will be hoping to secure a place in the top six in the forthcoming campaign, and will be looking to bolster their ranks by utilising the transfer market to the best of their ability in the coming weeks and months.

A goalscorer is a huge priority and a determining factor in whether a side gains promotion to the Premier League or are resigned to another season in the second tier, and one player that Middlesbrough, Leicester City and Watford have all identified as a potential target is Lillestrom SK forward Adams.

According to Nettavisen, Boro and the Foxes have scouted the 23-year-old, whilst Watford have also shown an interest. It comes as no surprise given Adams has netted 16 goals and registered a further three assists in just 16 games in the Norwegian top flight so far this season.

A top priority…

Middlesbrough will need to replace the goals of Cameron Archer next season with the Aston Villa loanee returning to his parent club. Therefore, a goalscorer is vital for Michael Carrick’s side if they are to replicate or better the successes of last season.

Leicester City have Jamie Vardy at their disposal but recent rumours regarding Kelechi Iheanacho’s exit may mean they must dip into the transfer market for reinforcements, and Adams could well fit the bill to help their chances of bouncing back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

With Watford losing Joao Pedro to Brighton, Keinan Davis rejoining Aston Villa after his loan came to an end and Britt Assombalonga departing after his short-term deal expired, the Hornets too are short on numbers in forward areas. Adams could be a strong player to come in and help them improve on last season’s disappointing 11th placed finish.