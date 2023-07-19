Leicester City midfielder drawing admiring glances from Serie A giants

Leicester City will see a number of high profile players move on this summer. Youri Tielemans left upon the expiry of his contract while James Maddison moved to Tottenham Hotspur and plenty more will head for the exit door after relegation.

New claims have emerged over French midfielder Soumare, who is drawing interest from Serie A.

Foot Mercato reports that the 24-year-old has a strong admirer in Rudi Garcia, the new manager of Napoli. The Serie A holders have made their interest known and positive interactions have taken place between the relevant parties, potentially setting him up for a move to Italy.

Torino are also interest and it is said that there is ‘no doubt’ that further interest will emerge.

Soumare has played 59 times for the Foxes since signing in the summer of 2021. Along the way he has chipped in with one assist.

Moving on?

Leicester City have shown that they’re not willing to let players go on the cheap despite their drop into the Championship and it would be a surprise to see them change that position. Soumare could become one of the latest to find themselves in the middle of a transfer battle as Napoli and Torino eye possible moves.

The strong admiration of Napoli boss Garcia could give them the upper hand but time will tell just how the situation pans out.

After breaking through with Lille, Soumare looked like one of Europe’s brightest defensive midfield talents. A move to an ambitious Leicester looked to be a good one for all but after relegation, it could be that Soumare moves on once again.