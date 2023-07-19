Hull City remain in talks with Brighton and Hove Albion man

Hull City boss Liam Rosenior has said the club remain in discussions with Brighton and Hove Albion striker Aaron Connolly.

Hull City are interested in bringing back the Republic of Ireland international after his loan spell at the MKM Stadium during the second-half of last season.

Connolly, 23, was given the green light to head out the exit door on a temporary basis by the Seagulls in the last January transfer window and went on to score two goals in six games for the Tigers before injury struck.

He has now returned to his parent club and Rosenior has provided this update on his side’s chances of landing him again to BBC Humberside: “We’re having discussions but nothing imminent. I’m comfortable with the group. You’ll know when the time is right if Aaron comes in or not.”

1 of 15 What stadium is this? Loftus Road Portman Road Bloomfield Road The Den

Hull comfortable with options

Hull have a few striking options such as Oscar Estupinan, Benjamin Tetteh and new signing Liam Delap but another player in that position would be helpful ahead of a long upcoming campaign. The likes of Ozan Tufan, Ryan Longman and Allahyar Sayyadmanesh can play up there, as well as youngsters such as Will Jarvis and Jim Simms.

Connolly proved to be a steady player at Championship when he was fit last term and scored twice in a league fixture against QPR.

He is unlikely to break into Brighton’s team in the Premier League and if the Tigers can strike a deal with him and his current club, they are unlikely to stand in his way of leaving and it would probably be in their best interests too.

The forward has made 52 appearances for the Seagulls to date and has scored eight goals. He has also had loan spells away at Luton Town, Middlesbrough and Venezia in the past to get experience.