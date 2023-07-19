Gillingham cool interest in Cardiff City attacker, reporter claims

Gillingham have cooled their interest in Cardiff City winger Sheyi Ojo, reports Darren Witcoop.

Gillingham have been taking a look at the possibility of luring the attacker down to League Two from the Championship this summer.

Ojo, 26, remains under contract at the Cardiff City Stadium but it remains to be seen whether he is in Eron Bulut’s plans for the upcoming season.

The Gills have been linked with the Sunday Mirror reporter Witcoop claims they have a step back in this pursuit for the time being (see tweet below).

Gillingham looking to sign free agent Scott Malone following his release from Millwall. But the Gills have cooled their interest in Cardiff winger Sheyi Ojo #gillingham #gills — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) July 18, 2023

Gillingham’s busy summer

Gillingham are an ambitious club these days and will be eyeing promotion to League One in the next campaign. They have delved into the market to land attacking midfielder Jonny Williams from Swindon Town, left-back Max Clark from Stevenage and centre-back Conor Masterson from QPR as they carefully weigh up their next targets.

Ojo would no doubt be an eye-catching addition in the fourth tier and would arguably be one of the most talented players at that levels if the Kent club were able to persuade him to move to Priestfield. However, for now it appears the Gills will be pursuing other attacking options instead.

The former England youth international has been at Cardiff since 2022 and has since made 39 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with two goals.

He was on the books at Liverpool from 2011 until last year and played 13 times for the Reds’ first-team during his time at Anfield. The former MK Dons academy man also had various loan spells away from Anfield at Wigan Athletic, Wolves, Fulham, Stade de Reims, Rangers and Millwall to get experience and boost his development.

His future is up in the air at the moment but his chances of a surprise Gillingham transfer seem to be off the cards right now.