Four Portsmouth players closing in on loan exits, report claims

Portsmouth youngsters Sam Folarin and Destiny Ojo are both poised to join Poole Town on loan while Toby Steward and Harvey Laidlaw near moves to Gosport Borough, as per The News.

Pre-season often offers young players the chance to catch the eye on the senior stage and that has been no different at Portsmouth. A whole host of academy players have been given the opportunity to play for John Mousinho’s side.

Among those to feature are Sam Folarin and Destiny Ojo. Now though, it seems both are heading for the exit door on temporary deals.

A new report from The News has said that both players are poised to sign for Poole Town, who ply their trade in the Southern League Premier South division. They’re not the only ones heading for that league either, with Toby Steward and Harvey Laidlaw also in line for loans.

Gosport Borough’s pursuit of Steward and Laidlaw was reported at the weekend and this latest update says the moves are close.

Developing the youngsters

Folarin, Ojo, Steward and Laidlaw will all have benefitted from being around Mousinho’s first-team during pre-season and to keep that momentum going, loan moves to non-league football could be best for the Portsmouth quartet.

The hope will be that they can develop well away from Fratton Park while still staying close enough for those back at the League One club to keep an eye on their progress while with Poole Town and Gosport Borough respectively.

It will be interesting to see if some senior exits are to follow sooner rather than later. Pompey still have areas they need to bolster and an exit or two could free up some space for fresh faces to come in before the end of next month.