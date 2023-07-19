Door opens for Barnsley to sign free agent as departure is announced

Barnsley target Jesse Debrah has left FC Halifax Town, as confirmed by the Shaymen’s official club website.

Barnsley are reportedly keen to snap up the defender this summer ahead of their upcoming League One campaign, as detailed in a report by the Barnsley Chronicle.

Debrah, 22, has now officially become a free agent and is available to sign for nothing following the expiration of his contract at The Shay.

The door has now swung open for the Tykes to land him. They were in pre-season friendly action on Tuesday night away at Championship side Hull City and were narrowly beaten 1-0 at the MKM Stadium by the Tigers after Will Jarvis’ first-half goal.

Barnsley target becomes available

Barnsley need to bring in some defensive reinforcements following the departures of Mads Andersen and Jasper Moon to Luton Town and Burton Albion respectively. Bobby Thomas has also gone back to Burnley following the end of his loan spell last season.

Signing Debrah is a bit of a risk considering he has been operating in a league two divisions below where the Tykes play their football these days. However, he has time on his side and has the potential to grow and develop in the future.

The Londoner started his career at Millwall and rose up through the academy ranks at The Den before being loaned out to the likes of Billericay Town, Eastbourne Borough and Dulwich Hamlet to get some experience under his belt. He was released by the Lions in 2021 and subsequently made the move up north to Halifax.

Debrah has since been a key player for the Yorkshire outfit and made over 60 appearances for them in all competitions, helping them win the FA Trophy during his time there.