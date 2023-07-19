Departed Accrington Stanley man on trial at Hartlepool United

Anthony Gomez-Mancini is on trial at Hartlepool United after leaving Accrington Stanley, as per a report by the Hartlepool Mail.

Accrington Stanley made the decision to cut ties with the midfielder following their relegation to League Two.

Gomez-Mancini, 22, is now a free agent and is weighing up his next move in the game.

The Hartlepool Mail report that he is being looked at by Hartlepool as they prepare for life back in the National League and he played for the Pools in their recent pre-season friendly against Middlesbrough.

Departed Accrington Stanley man eyed

Accrington signed Gomez-Mancini in February to give them another option in the middle of the park. It was hoped that he would inject some more quality into their ranks as they battled for survival in League One during the second-half of last season.

However, John Coleman’s side weren’t able to avoid the trapdoor in the end and are back in the fourth tier now as they look to bounce back at the first time of asking. The former France youth international made only three appearances for the Lancashire outfit in all competition, two of which came in the league, and Stanley decided not to extend his stay when his short-term contract expired at the end of June.

Gomez-Mancini started his career in the academies at Saint-Priest, Lyon, Tours and Angers before moving over to England as a youngster to join Burnley in 2020. He then spent two years at Turf Moor but although he was a regular for the Clarets at youth levels, he didn’t play for the first-team.

He is now available and Hartlepool are monitoring him as they gear up for John Askey’s first full campaign at the helm following relegation from League Two.