Defender set to sign and more: Swansea City transfer rumours from the last week of the window

Swansea City’s summer transfer business continues to impress, with Michael Duff quickly putting together an impressive side ahead of next season.

So far this summer, Josh Key, Josh Ginnelly, and Jerry Yates have all signed for Swansea City, with a few more expected before the Swans kick off their 2023/24 campaign with a home game v Birmingham City next month.

And it looks like the next player who’s set to arrive at the Swansea.com Stadium is Werder Bremen left-back Lee Buchanan.

The Swans needed a new left-back after Ryan Manning’s departure and reports this morning have revealed that Swansea City are closing in on the 22-year-old, who also had interest from Birmingham City.

And another name to be linked with the Swans this morning is Manchester United youngster Charlie Savage.

Son of former Premier League man Robbie, Charlie is being eyed up by Swansea City, Sheffield Wednesday, Wigan Athletic and more, with interest from overseas too. And Football Insider say that the Swans could even sign the 19-year-old midfielder on a permanent deal this summer.

Then in terms of outgoings, Morgan Whittaker sealed his permanent move to Plymouth Argyle this week, with the Green Army paying a reported fee of £1million including add-ons for the striker.

Lastly, Joel Latibeaudiere has sealed a move to Coventry City this week. He’s signed a four-year contract with the Sky Blues and is the latest released Swans man to seal a Championship move this summer, with Manning having joined Southampton earlier in the month.

The summer so far has been pleasantly surprising for Swansea City, and with a few more additions, they could yet become dark horses in the race for the top six next time round.