Crystal Palace striker attracting EFL interest after helping Carlisle United gain promotion

Carlisle United swooped to sign the youngster on a temporary basis during the January transfer window to bolster their attacking options ahead of the second-half of the campaign.

Gordon, 20, was given the green light to leave Selhurst Park for the first time in his career to date to get some experience under his belt at Brunton Park.

He went on to make 17 appearances in all competitions for the Cumbrians, 15 of which came in the league, and chipped in with two goals. He was part of Paul Simpson’s side who gained promotion from League Two last term after their dramatic penalty shoot-out win over Stockport County at Wembley and Football Insider claim he is now on the radar of some unnamed EFL teams this summer.

Carlisle promotion winner wanted

Gordon wasn’t prolific for Carlisle but did give them another dimension in attack and proved to be a useful option in games. He is still quite raw and another loan move away from Crystal Palace will benefit him.

The attacker has been on the books of the Premier League side since the age of eight and has since risen up through their academy ranks. He has been a regular for the Eagles at various youth levels over the years and is still waiting on his senior debut for Roy Hodgson’s side.

Gordon would be a shrewd addition for a club in either League One or League Two before the end of the window. It remains to be seen whether the Cumbrians would be interested in re-signing him. They have recently acquired Dan Butterworth in his position from Blackburn Rovers.