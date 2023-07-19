Cheltenham Town expected to snap up free agent after Dundee United departure

Cheltenham Town are poised to snap up free agent defender Liam Smith later this week following his departure from Dundee United, reports Jon Palmer.

Cheltenham Town have been taking a look at the full-back on trial over pre-season as they prepare for the upcoming League One campaign.

Smith, 27, cut ties with Dundee United at the end of the last campaign following their relegation from the Scottish Premiership and has since been weighing up his options in the game.

GloucestershireLive reporter Palmer has said on Twitter that the player is ‘expected’ to put pen-to-paper on a deal with the Robins later this week (see tweet below).

Expecting Liam Smith to sign for Cheltenham Town later this week #ctfc — Jon Palmer (@JonPalmerSport) July 18, 2023

Another option for Cheltenham

Smith will provide another option for Cheltenham at the back next term and will provide more competition and depth in their defensive department which is useful.

The fact he is available for nothing means this would be a relatively low-risk addition. He will also know their players already now having already trained with them during his trial spell which will ease the settling in period.

Smith started his career in the academy at Rangers before moving as a youngster to Hearts. He then made 38 appearances in all competitions during his time in Tynecastle Park, as well as having loan spells away from Edinburgh at East Fife, Raith Rovers and St Mirren to get some experience under his belt.

Ayr United snapped him up back in 2018 but he spent only 12 months at Somerset Park before Dundee United landed him. He then went on to play 73 times for the Terrors altogether and helped them gain promotion to the top flight in his first year.

Smith has never played in England before and lacks experience in the Football League. However, he has obviously done enough to earn a deal at Cheltenham over recent weeks.