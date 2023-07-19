Barnsley taking look at two attacking midfielders on trial

Barnsley have taken non-league pair Luke Hall and Selim Saied on trial, reports Doug O’Kane.

Barnsley are taking a look at the duo and played them in their 1-0 pre-season friendly loss away at Hull City on Tuesday night.

Hall currently plays for Worksop Town, whilst Saied is on the books at Farnborough.

Barnsley Chronicle’s O’Kane reported that they both featured in the second-half against the Tigers (see tweet below).

Barnsley considering options

Hall is from the South Yorkshire area and was on the books at Sheffield Wednesday at academy level. However, he cut ties with the Owls in 2021 and has since had spells at Sheffield FC, Guiseley, Matlock Town and now Worksop Town.

The 20-year-old is an attacking midfielder and could be seen by Barnsley as a useful long-term option. He will be eager to impress the Tykes during however long his trial spell is this summer.

London-born Selim is also a forward player and scored four goals in 36 games in all competitions for National League South outfit Farnborough in the last campaign. He has previously been with Leatherhead, Woking, Westfield, Sheerwater and Slough in the past and could now try his luck up north for the first time.

Barnsley are preparing for their first season under Neill Collins and will be pleased with their night’s work at Hull, despite the defeat. The scoreline is largely irrelevant and the Tykes will be satisfied with their players boosting their fitness levels up.

Former Sheffield United defender Collins, who was manager of Tampa Bay in the USL Championship over in America before taking the hot seat at Oakwell, will be eager to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad over the coming weeks with some new additions.