3 goalkeepers Bristol Rovers should consider as Joey Barton bids to bolster key position

Bristol Rovers have made four new signings so far this summer and Joey Barton will hoping the Gas aren’t done there in the transfer market.

Luke Thomas, Jevani Brown, James Wilson and George Friend have all arrived at the Memorial Stadium, all signing for Bristol Rovers on free transfer deals.

The goalkeeping department is one the Gas are keen to add to though. While looking promising, Jed Ward is likely to head out on loan, leaving James Belshaw as the only ‘keeper. With that in mind, here are three goalkeepers Rovers should have on their shopping list…

Chris Maxwell – Free agent

32-year-old shot-stopper Maxwell is without a club after leaving Blackpool and could prove a shrewd addition to Barton’s ranks. He has spent time as no.1 at Fleetwood Town, Blackpool and Preston North End over the years, gaining plenty of experience in the Championship and League One.

In terms of EFL pedigree, few free agents can match Maxwell’s experience and after spending much of last season as Blackpool’s starting ‘keeper, the Welshman could be a great signing for Bristol Rovers.

Matthew Cox – Brentford

Brentford will let England youth international Cox leave on loan this summer so if the Gas are interested in going down that route, he’s a goalkeeper definitely worth considering.

The 20-year-old spent much of last season as the Bees’ no.2 and looks ready for a shot in the EFL. It could be that Barton would prefer to have a no.1 who he knows can stay at the club for the long-term, potential putting him and Rovers off a loan deal. However, if a loan isn’t out of the question, Cox could be one of the best options available.

Callum Burton – Plymouth Argyle

Once fit, Michael Cooper will almost certainly return as Plymouth Argyle’s starting ‘keeper and the signing of Conor Hazard means Burton could be pushed down the ranks again, despite his heroic efforts in the Pilgrims’ title-winning season while Cooper was cast to the sidelines.

He’s shown he’s deserving of a starting role and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he went in search of that this summer. Bristol Rovers could offer him regular minutes and he could hold down the starting spot for the years to come, making him a great option to consider.