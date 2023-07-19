2 players who could realistically sign for Watford in the coming weeks

Watford will be hoping to climb inside the top six this season following a disappointing campaign last time around.

Watford finished 11th in the Championship last season and struggled for consistency particularly towards the back end of the season.

Valérien Ismaël is now the man at the helm of the Hornets and he is tasked with pushing his side towards the top six this coming season. The former West Brom boss has the potential to do quite well at Vicarage Road but football fans know it’s a tough place to do well and a good start is crucial otherwise your tenure can be over before it’s really got going.

Watford have made a slow start to the summer window so far with Tom Ince and Rhys Healey the new arrivals at the club as things stand.

With just a couple of weeks to go until the start of the new season, it will be hoped more additions are made.

Here we look at two players linked with a move to Watford this summer that could realistically sign for the club in the coming weeks…

Jamal Lewis

The Newcastle United defender has fallen out of favour in the north east.

Lewis, 25, has both second tier and top flight experience at both Norwich City and the Magpies respectively. The English defender is a safe option to have at this level and given the recent rise of Newcastle United his future at the club does look precarious.

Watford have been linked with a move for the 25-year-old and reporter Darren Witcoop recently reported a deal was moving closer.

It would be a very good signing for the Championship club and one that adds defensive stability ahead of what will be a testing division.

Luis Palma

The 23-year-old Honduras international has been linked with Watford over recent weeks.

Palma is a versatile attacker who is a bright talent and registered 13 goals and eight assists in 36 outings throughout the 2022/23 season.

It’s said Manchester United have sent scouts to watch Palma whilst Watford reportedly opened talks regarding a loan-to-buy deal. The latest update from Greece suggests an offer is yet to be made by Watford, but that doesn’t rule out a future bid. Rangers are reportedly out of the race to sign him, it does leave the Hornets in a very good position should they want to pursuit this one.