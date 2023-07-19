2 players who could realistically sign for Stockport County in the coming weeks

Stockport County will be aiming to gain promotion from League Two next season after losing in the play-off final to Carlisle United at Wembley in the last campaign.

Stockport County have delved into the transfer market to sign left-back Ibou Touray, goalkeeper Jordan Smith, attacker Billy Chadwick and attacking midfielder Nick Powell so far this summer.

They have the chance to further bolster their ranks with some more additions over the coming weeks. Here is a look at two players who they could realistically sign…

Scott Banks

The winger spent last term on loan in the fourth tier with Bradford City and helped the Bantams reach the top seven under Mark Hughes by scoring six league goals. He has now returned to parent club Crystal Palace and his chances of breaking into their first-team in the Premier League are slim which means another temporary or a permanent exit is likely.

According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon, Stockport are keen to lure him to Edgeley Park to bolster their attacking options. He would be a shrewd addition for the North West club and would give them more competition and depth in forward areas.

Dominic Gape

The door is open for the Hatters to sign the midfielder on a free transfer following his departure from Wycombe Wanderers at the end of June. He has spent the past six years with the Chairboys and made 204 appearances for them in all competitions, chipping in with four goals, and will be weighing up his next move in the game now.

Football League World have claimed that he is on Stockport’s radar. If they do decide to offer him a deal, he would inject more quality into Dave Challinor’s midfield department.