2 players who could realistically sign for QPR in the coming weeks

QPR have now signed three new players ahead of the 2023/24 season – Ziyad Larkeche, Paul Smyth, and Asmir Begovic.

Begovic was the most recent name to sign up with QPR ahead of next season, and it’s one of the R’s most exciting signings in quite a while.

He replaces Seny Dieng who left for Middlesbrough earlier this month and he’ll bring a wealth of experience to the side.

Gareth Ainsworth looks like he has some more names on his radar too, with several QPR transfer rumours having emerged in the past few weeks.

And here we look at two players who could realistically sign for QPR in the coming weeks…

Chris Forino

Wycombe Wanderers’ centre-back Chris Forino has been linked with a move to QPR over the past couple of weeks.

The 23-year-old enjoyed a strong season with Wycombe in League One last time round, featuring 30 times in League One and scoring four times from defence.

And the latest here comes from Darren Witcoop who says that QPR are closing in on the signing of Forino. Witcoop adds that Forino has been a top target for Ainsworth’s side since Rob Dickie’s move to Bristol City earlier in the summer.

A move for Forino looks to be quite advanced then, and it would be QPR’s marquee signing of the summer so far.

Lewis Wing

And another Wycombe reunion looking like to take place at QPR this summer is the arrival of free agent midfielder Lewis Wing.

He too enjoyed a strong season with Wycombe in League One last time round, scoring nine goals from midfield and excelling under Ainsworth.

Wing was released at the end of last season and immediately, links to QPR emerged. But West London Sport recently revealed that the R’s are expected to complete the free signing of Wing this summer.

The 28-year-old would be another impressive signing for QPR and he would likely fill the gap that Stefan Johansen leaves after the Norwegian’s departure earlier this summer.