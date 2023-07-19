2 players who could realistically sign for Preston North End in the coming weeks

Preston North End will be looking at once again pushing towards the top six this season after narrowly missing out last time around.

Ryan Lowe’s side finished 12th in the second tier last season, a woeful winless run towards the backend of the campaign left them six points short of a play-off spot.

The former Plymouth Argyle boss has had quite a busy summer window so far, but more additions will be needed if Lowe wants to take Preston North End to the top six this campaign.

Here, we look at two players who could realistically sign for the club in the coming weeks…

Lynden Gooch

The Sunderland man has recently been linked with a move elsewhere in the second tier. Preston North End are joined by Stoke City and QPR who are all monitoring the American’s situation.

The 27-year-old has less than a year left on his Sunderland deal and at the moment all the signs are pointing towards him becoming a free agent next summer.

Gooch is a versatile midfielder who has adapted to right back at times with Sunderland to cover for injuries at the back. It’s thought Sunderland won’t stand in Gooch’s way should he want to leave and an offer come in this summer, which makes this a potentially feasible option for Lowe.

Tom Cannon

The Everton striker became a fan favourite during his loan spell at Deepdale last season. He contributed to nine goals in 20 Championship outings and began to demonstrate the first real signs he could perform at senior level following many impressive campaigns with Everton’s youth squads.

Both Sunderland and Preston North End have been linked with a move for Cannon this summer and whilst it appears a deal may be out of the Black Cats’ capabilities, it does leave the door open for Lowe to try and get his man back.

The 20-year-old has had interest from Premier League side Luton Town as well (Via Alan Nixon’s Patreon), but if Everton don’t want to sell him then a loan move to Preston North End could be their best option this season to ensure the youngster gets the minutes required to progress and develop.