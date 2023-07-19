2 players who could realistically sign for Portsmouth in the coming weeks

Portsmouth have been busy in the transfer market thus far and with much of their business already done, it should be a fairly smooth end to the window.

However, there are areas of the squad that still need strengthening. Portsmouth have room to make signings and hopefully, that can pave the way for some to make moves away before the transfer window slams shut on September 1st.

Some summer targets still look like feasible additions so here, we look at two players who could realistically sign still…

Di’Shon Bernard

This saga has been drawn out over the summer with Portsmouth playing the waiting game while Bernard has been away on international duty with Jamaica. Centre-back is somewhere they still need to add another option or two though and with the Gold Cup done, we could see Pompey’s pursuit of Bernard step up in the coming weeks.

The defender is a free agent after the expiry of his Manchester United contract and if all the relevant parties are keen to get a deal done, this certainly looks like a feasible signing.

Tommy Leigh

Pompey were heavily linked with Leigh earlier in the window but amid a dragged out pursuit, reports said that the club have cooled their chase for the Accrington Stanley midfielder.

However, he’s someone John Mousinho clearly admires and with Portsmouth still in need of that goalscoring midfielder, they could be prompted to revive their chase. Bids from elsewhere could persuade them to go back in for Leigh and as the window runs down, it could be that his £200,000 valuation drops.

There’s an obvious connection between the player at the club – he spent time in Pompey’s youth ranks and was born in Portsmouth. It seems feasible that the club ramp up their interest again and if they do, the relationship between Leigh and the area could make a deal doable.