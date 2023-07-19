2 players who could realistically sign for Millwall in the coming weeks

Gary Rowett’s Millwall are preparing for another year pushing the boundaries of the top six in the Championship.

Millwall finished 8th last season in the Championship just one point outside the top six. Rowett’s side lost 4-3 to Blackburn Rovers in a game where they were 3-1 up at half time knowing just a point would be enough for them.

The Lions just couldn’t get over the line but Rowett is clearly building something strong at the Den and their summer business so far has consisted of Joe Bryan and Kevin Nisbet.

More additions will be needed if they want to compete at the top end of the table this coming season and here, we look at two players who could realistically sign for the club in the coming weeks…

Callum Styles

Styles, 23, spent part of last season on loan at Millwall. The Barnsley midfielder appeared in 22 second tier games for Rowett’s side and scored one and assisted another.

The Hungarian international showed glimpses of quality and it’s quite clear to see he has a future at a level higher than League One.

It has been reported this summer that both Millwall and Watford are interested in Styles but neither side have met his £2million release clause just yet.

The Hornets have had a lower bid rejected, but given his past at Millwall they may have the edge in the race for Styles this summer.

Luke McNally

The 23-year-old Burnley defender spent time on loan at Coventry City last season. His performances at the back helped guide the Sky Blues to a play-off final, but since returning to Turf Moor earlier in the summer interest has been strong for the defender.

Burnley recently offered McNally to Coventry City as part of a swap-deal for Gustavo Hamer, but it was rejected and it is believed Vincent Kompany will only let McNally leave on a permanent this summer whilst Coventry City want him back on loan.

This could open the door for Millwall who have been interested in the Burnley man since the start of the month (Via Alan Nixon’s Patreon).

Nixon reported McNally could be used as part of a deal which would see Zian Flemming make the move to the Premier League with Millwall having already rejected four bids from Burnley for their attacker.