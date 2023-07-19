2 players who could realistically sign for Leyton Orient in the coming weeks

Leyton Orient are busy preparing for life in League One next season following their promotion from League Two.

Leyton Orient stormed to the fourth tier title in the last campaign and will be eager to show what they are all about in the league above next term.

They have the chance to add more signings to their squad over the next few weeks before the new campaign starts. Here is a look at two players who they could realistically sign…

Harvey Blair

Leyton Orient have been linked with a loan swoop for the Liverpool attacker and he is still yet to leave his current club. Football Insider claim the London club are keen on him along with Portsmouth, Burton Albion, Aberdeen and Kilmarnock ahead of the 2023/24 season.

A temporary switch to Brisbane Road would suit all parties involved as the O’s would bring in another option in attacking areas and he would get some experience under his belt before eventually heading back to Anfield. The 19-year-old, who is from Huddersfield, has been a regular for the Reds at various youth levels over recent years and has made one senior appearance for Jurgen Klopp’s side to date.

Frankie Kent

Leyton Orient have a vacancy to fill in defence following Shadrach Ogie’s recent departure to Gillingham in League Two. They are believed to be keen on Peterborough United’s Frankie Kent, as reported by Football League World, and the door could swing open to move for him now.

The 27-year-old has been placed on the transfer list in this window and his long-term future at London Road is up in the air at the moment. He has been with the Posh since 2019 and has played 170 games for them in all competitions to date.