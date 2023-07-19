2 players who could realistically sign for Derby County in the coming weeks

Derby County have been busy so far this summer as they look to mount a push for promotion next season under Paul Warne.

Derby County missed out on the League One play-offs on the final day of the last campaign and will be eager to bounce back next term.

Here is a look at two players who they could realistically sign over the coming weeks as they look to continue their recruitment drive…

Charlie Lindsay

The youngster has been on trial with the Rams over recent times and is poised to be handed a contract, according to a report by DerbyshireLive. He became a free agent following his departure from Rangers at the end of June and has since been weighing up his options.

Lindsay, 19, has been linked with Championship trio Blackburn Rovers, Hull City and Huddersfield Town over recent times, as per Football Scotland, which shows he is a highly-rated prospect.

If Derby can get a deal over the line to bring him to Pride Park, he would be a useful long-term option for them and would be a player to keep an eye out for down the line.

Matt Godden

He only has a year left on his contract at Coventry City meaning it isn’t beyond the realms of possibility that the Sky Blues could look to cash in on him either in this window or in January to avoid losing him for free next year.

Mark Robins’ side have brought in Ellis Simms from Everton in his position recently which means he isn’t guaranteed a starting spot anymore at the Coventry Building Society Arena. The Rams have been linked with a swoop for him, via reporter Alan Nixon on Patreon, and this is a story that is worth keeping an eye on.