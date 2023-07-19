2 players who could realistically sign for Coventry City in the coming weeks

Coventry City are hoping to have another very successful campaign in the Championship following a play-off finish last time out.

Mark Robins’ side reached the second tier’s play-off final last season and narrowly lost out to Luton Town on penalties. Coventry City have lost some key men this summer most notably Viktor Gyokeres and their summer business needs to be spot on if they want to emulate the successes of last season.

The Sky Blues have already delved into the summer market with the likes of Ellis Simms and Joel Latibeaudiere joining the club. But, their squad isn’t quite ready yet and with the season edging closer it will be hoped more additions are made.

Here we look at two players who have been linked with a move to Coventry City and could be realistic signings for the club this summer…

Luke McNally

The Burnley defender spent part of last season on loan at Coventry City. The 23-year-old proved to be a very good defensive option in the second tier putting in some big displays at crucial moments last time around.

It’s no surprise he has been linked with a move back to Robins’ squad, but reports suggested earlier this month that Burnley only wanted to let him leave permanently whereas Coventry City wanted another loan deal.

However, the Clarets have recently been monitoring Coventry City man Gustavo Hamer and they recently submitted a bid that included a swap-deal for McNally. The deal was rejected by Coventry City, but McNally’s name is still very much linked with the Sky Blues and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Robins use that as leverage should Hamer leave for Burnley this summer.

Noam Emeran

The young Manchester United winger scored five goals in 15 Premier League 2 appearances last season.

At 20-year-old he has a lot of room to grow and develop, and recent reports have linked him with a move to the Championship with Coventry City among those interested.

The Sky Blues face competition for this one, but despite the arrival of Simms they may still be looking to add more goals to their side and Emeran can do so from the wing.

Robins may have to wait until later in the window for this one which is typically the case in the deals for players like Emeran, but if they can make certain promises regarding gametime they could have a very strong talent on their hands this season.