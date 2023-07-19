2 players who could realistically sign for Charlton Athletic in the coming weeks

Charlton Athletic have made some eye-catching signings so far this summer as they prepare for Dean Holden’s first full season at the helm.

Charlton Athletic have brought in striker Alfie May from Cheltenham Town and most recently midfielder Panutche Camara from Ipswich Town as their two main additions ahead of next term.

They have the opportunity to add more bodies to their ranks over the coming weeks. Here is a look at two players who they could realistically sign…

Jack Hunt

The door is open to sign the experienced right-back on a free transfer following his departure from Sheffield Wednesday at the end of last term. He helped the Owls gain promotion from League One under their former boss Darren Moore but is now considering his options.

Charlton have been linked with a swoop for him, as per a report by Football Insider, but will have to face competition from Bolton Wanderers, Bradford City and QPR. Nevertheless, the chance to play regular first-team football at The Valley may help the Addicks’ hopes of luring him down to London and he would be a steady addition if they decided to lodge an offer.

Isaak Davies

He has been left out of Cardiff City’s pre-season trip to Portugal which suggests an exit is likely in the near future, as per WalesOnline. Holden’s side have been credited with an interest in the attacker by reporter Phil Cadden on Twitter along with Portsmouth and Oxford United.

The 21-year-old, who is a Wales youth international, would give Charlton another option in forward areas. He has been on the books of his current club for his whole career to date and has made 41 appearances in all competitions, finding the net on four occasions.