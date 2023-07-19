2 players who could realistically sign for Bristol City in the coming weeks

Bristol City finished 14th in the Championship last season and will be looking to push towards the top six this time around.

Nigel Pearson’s side played some good stuff at times but Bristol City often lacked the consistency needed to compete higher up in the division.

The Championship looks more competitive than ever with the newly-relegated and promoted sides all looking to make a statement in the second tier, with the existing sides all hoping to improve.

Bristol City have already made some moves in the summer window, but more will be needed if they are to succeed this season.

Here, we look at two players who could realistically sign for the club in the coming weeks…

Lewis Fiorini

The Manchester City youngster spent last season on loan at Blackpool. The Seasiders suffered relegation, but the 21-year-old midfielder didn’t make as big of an impact as he would’ve hoped for with injuries halting his campaign.

With Alex Scott poised to make a big money move to the Premier League this summer Bristol City will need reinforcements in the middle of the park and Fiorini could be a good loan option to add depth this season.

The 21-year-old has already been linked with several Championship clubs including Bristol City, Swansea City alongside Reading in League One. His destination could come down to game time promises. That may work in Pearson’s favour though with Scott looking likely to leave it does leave a gap in his squad that Fiorini could help fill.

Jake O’Brien

The Crystal Palace youngster has been linked with a move to the Robins for sometime now. Initial links began in January but Pearson’s side were said to be priced out of a loan move.

It is believed Roy Hodgson’s side want to take a close look at the 22-year-old before deciding where his future lies with Ligue 2 side Troyes reportedly already having a £1million bid rejected.

Pearson has already brought in several defensive additions this summer, but O’Brien is one with a lot of potential that could be at the club a long time and if managed correctly and given the right amount of game time he could become a very solid second tier defender.

Bristol City may have to wait until later in the window before striking a deal with Crystal Palace, but given their additions so far they are in no rush to do so which only works in their favour.