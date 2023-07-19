2 players who could realistically sign for Bradford City in the coming weeks

Bradford City will be looking to compete for promotion once again next season under Mark Hughes.

Bradford City were beaten in the play-offs in the semi-finals stage last season by eventual winners Carlisle United.

The Bantams have the opportunity to add more signings to their squad over the coming weeks. Here is a look at two players who they could realistically bring in…

Keyendrah Simmonds

The door is open to sign the free agent attacker following his departure from Championship side Birmingham City at the end of the last campaign. At the age of 22, he has the potential to grow and develop down the line and could prove to be a useful long-term addition for Bradford if they decide to hand him a deal.

Football Insider claim Hughes’ side are interested in landing him along with League One pair Cambridge United and Shrewsbury Town. The fact he is available for nothing means this one would be a relatively risk-free addition by the Yorkshire outfit.

Jack Hunt

He is another unattached player who has been linked with the Bantams, as per reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon, and luring him to Valley Parade would be a statement of intent by the club. The right-back cut ties with Sheffield Wednesday at the end of June when his contract at Hillsborough expired and he helped them win promotion from the third tier under their former boss Darren Moore before heading out the exit door.

Hunt will be eyeing a new challenge somewhere else now and a switch to Bradford would mean he wouldn’t have to move too far after leaving the Owls. He would also be guaranteed regular first-team football in League Two as opposed to potentially having to fight for a place in higher league.