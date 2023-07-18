UPDATED: The 4 Rotherham United summer transfer rumours and the likelihood of each deal materialising

Rotherham United will be looking to maintain their Championship status this coming season after surviving relegation last time out.

Matt Taylor’s side joined Sunderland as one of the two newly promoted teams to stay up last time out in the second tier. Rotherham United finished 19th last time out and will be hoping a good summer of business will set them up nicely for another solid campaign in the Championship.

So far this summer they’ve added some free agents to their ranks including the likes of Grant Hall and Cafu, but there are a few rumours still circling the club.

Here we take a look at those rumours and discuss the likelihood of each deal materialising…

Billy Sharp

The former Sheffield United striker is now a free agent after making 38 appearances for the Blades as they earned promotion last time around.

How likely is this one?

Taylor has confirmed his interest in the 37-year-old and on a free it’s hard to argue with this potential business.

Sharp brings second tier experience to any side and given the fact he contributed to 21 second tier goals in the 2021/22 season suggests he still has the ability to provide on the pitch.

This one is a real possibility for Rotherham United this summer.

Sullay Kaikai

The free agent winger left MK Dons following their relegation last season.

He has since been handed a trial by Rotherham United.

How likely is this one?

The first report of this surfaced last week and therefore it’s not really a concern that nothing has been said since.

Taylor has nothing to lose in taking a look at Kaikai, and he would probably be a good addition to their attacking talent.

It remains unknown how Kaikai’s trial went, but it likely won’t be long before an update surfaces.

Tariqe Fosu

The former Brentford winger has been linked with a move to the Millers this summer.

How likely is this one?

Fosu would be a statement signing and his talent makes him a valuable asset to have in the Championship, especially for a team fighting in the bottom half of the table.

At the moment this doesn’t seem too likely with Fosu almost definitely set to be cautious about making a drop to Rotherham United after playing Premier League football just last season.

Morgan Fox

The former Stoke City defender was subject to interest from several Championship sides earlier this summer.

How likely is this one?

The 29-year-old can fill a gap almost anywhere in the backline and as a free agent he would be a smart and sensible signing to make for Taylor’s side.

However, this one doesn’t look likely at the moment with rumours having gone quiet as of late and given the fact the likes of Sunderland and QPR were reported to be interested as well, he may be hesitant to make the move to the Millers.