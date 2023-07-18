UPDATED: The 4 Huddersfield Town summer transfer rumours and the likelihood of each deal materialising

Huddersfield Town will be hoping to stabilise this season following a relegation battle last time out.

Neil Warnock will remain in charge of Huddersfield Town this coming season and after a very impressive stint saving them from relegation last time out, fans are excited to have a full campaign with Warnock at the helm.

The Terriers really struggled for large parts of the 2022/23 season and they have got a lot of work to do this summer to ensure a stable and safe season this time around.

Their summer business so far has been quite slow, but there are a few names linked with moves to Huddersfield Town.

Here we take a look at those rumours and discuss the likelihood of each deal materialising…

Charlie Lindsay

The former Rangers youngster is now a free agent following his release from the Scottish club.

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder has been linked with several sides including Huddersfield Town, Blackburn Rovers and Hull City.

How likely is this one?

Reports linking Lindsay with a move to the second tier are quite fresh and with strong competition it will likely take some convincing to get Lindsay to join especially given Rovers will likely be challenging the top half this season in comparison to the Terriers and Tigers who didn’t have the best of time last year.

Jack Hunt

Hunt, 32, is another free agent linked with a move to Warnock’s side this summer. The former Sheffield Wednesday man has just helped the Owls reach the second tier through League One’s play-offs, but is now searching for a new club.

How likely is this one?

Once again Hunt is linked with several other teams including QPR and Charlton Athletic meaning competition is fierce for this one.

The 32-year-old would add experience to a backline and this one may come down to who can offer him reassurances on game time this coming season.

Callum Lang

Lang, 24, currently plays for Wigan Athletic who have just been relegated to League One.

The winger was said to be on the radar of Huddersfield Town this summer with a move straight back to the second tier possible.

How likely is this one?

The latest update suggests Lang isn’t actually a target for Warnock’s side yet, but his record at the Tics would make him a good pickup for the Terriers.

Junior Hoilett

Hoilett, 33, has just seen his contract expire at Reading.

The experienced winger has been offered a new deal at the Royals, but he is currently away on international duty with Canada and his future at Reading remains undecided.

How likely is this one?

Hoilett played under Warnock at Cardiff City and reports suggested Huddersfield Town were confident of securing a deal for the attacker this summer.

At 33-year-old Hoilett has been struggling to find momentum as of late, but his old boss may be able to get the best out of him one last time.