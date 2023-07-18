Trusted reporter says Charlton Athletic will complete signing of Championship man today

Charlton Athletic are expected to announce the signing of Ipswich Town midfielder Panutche Camara today, as per Richard Cawley.

Camara, 26, played just four times for Ipswich Town in all competitions last season. Injuries halted Camara from gaining any sort of momentum in the 2022/23 season, but he still did manage to impress on occasion scoring a goal in Ipswich Town’s FA Cup first round win.

The former Plymouth Argyle man has proven to be a very good League One midfielder over the years registering solid campaigns for the Pilgrims, but the past 12 months have seemingly made it difficult for Kieran McKenna to include him in his Championship plans.

Several sides have been interested in the midfielder this summer, but it now appears the Addicks is his destination with a season-long loan deal set to be completed today, as per Cawley.

Indications I've had is that season-long loan deal for #itfc midfielder Panutche Camara to #cafc should be confirmed today. — Richard Cawley (@RichCawleySLP) July 18, 2023

Making the right moves

Charlton Athletic haven’t had the best time in the third tier since their relegation back down from the Championship in 2020.

The Addicks finished 10th last season, but it seems the aim this year is to push the boundaries of the top six. This means their summer business is crucial and they have to recruit well to ensure they remain in the conversation throughout what is a long and competitive campaign.

Camara has been in top six battles throughout his time at both Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle and he’s proven he is good enough to start consistently for teams battling it out against the best in the division.

The addition of the 26-year-old would strengthen Dean Holden’s squad and set them in a good position just a couple of weeks out from the new campaign.