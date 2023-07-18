Trusted reporter addresses Portsmouth’s link with move for 21-year-old Championship forward

Portsmouth have been linked with a whole host of players over the course of the summer transfer window so far. Some of those mentioned have ended up heading to Fratton Park while others have fallen by the wayside.

Welsh forward Davies was recently said to be a loan target for Pompey, with Charlton Athletic and Oxford United also linked.

Now though, conflicting claims have emerged regarding the Hampshire outfit’s rumoured interest in the Cardiff City man.

As per BBC South reporter Andrew Moon, a source at the club has labelled the link as ‘absolute nonsense’.

I asked a source at #Pompey about the link with Issak Davies They described it as "absolute nonsense" — Andrew Moon (@mrandrewmoon) July 18, 2023

It emerged on Tuesday morning that Davies had been left behind while Cardiff travelled to Portugal for a pre-season training camp, suggesting a move away may not be too far around the corner. Moon’s update on the Pompey link seems to have ruled out the chances of him heading to the south coast though.

Looking elsewhere?

While Portsmouth have made a whole host of signings, the arrival of another attacker wouldn’t go amiss. One who could play across the front three and bring some more speed to the frontline would be ideal and Davies seemed to fit that profile ahead of a possible loan away from the Bluebirds.

However, it seems as though Pompey are looking elsewhere amid Moon’s new update.

It will be interesting to see if Davies ends up in League One regardless of the played down Portsmouth links. It seems likely given that he needs game time away from Cardiff City, though time will tell just where he ends up as he looks to prove his talents in first-team football.