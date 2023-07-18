Striker target emerges and more: Blackburn Rovers transfer news from the last week of the window

Blackburn Rovers’ preparations for the 2023/24 season have been getting underway. But recent uncertainty about Jon Dahl Tomasson’s future leaves the rest of their summer in doubt.

It’s reported that Tomasson could consider quitting the club with investment in the side set to greatly reduce.

It comes after a fairly shrewd summer, albeit without spending a penny on new players, and so what the rest of the summer holds for Tomasson and for Blackburn Rovers remains to be seen.

But the transfer rumours continue to emerge and one has linked the club with released Rangers youngster Charlie Lindsay. Football Scotland claims that Blackburn Rovers, Huddersfield Town, and Hull City are all keen on the recent Derby County trialist.

Elsewhere, Daily Mail say that Rovers are in talks to sign Besiktas striker Jackson Muleka. Rovers look to be in the market for another striker this summer after losing Ben Brereton Diaz on a free transfer, and Muleka could join Niall Ennis in bolstering Tomasson’s attacking options ahead of next season.

And another position that Tomasson wants to bolster this summer is in attacking midfield – Lancashire Telegraph say that the Dane wants to sign some new no.10s ahead of the new campaign.

Lastly, Lewis Travis has been linked with a move to Millwall throughout this summer, but Lancashire Telegraph say that the Lions are unlikely to make a fresh bid for the midfielder after trying and failing to bring in the Englishman.

For Rovers then, there’s clearly some unrest behind the scenes and it could see the club lose a well-liked and impressive young coach in Tomasson.

But if the Dane can get some spending money then it could tempt him into staying, and it could give the club the players they need to really challenge for promotion next season.