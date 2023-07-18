Striker linked and more: The Watford transfer rumours from the last week of the window

Watford’s summer transfer window has been a fairly subdued one so far, with Valerien Ismael now the man in charge.

Watford face another testing season ahead under yet another manager. Ex-Barnsley and West Brom boss Ismael is the man in charge and he’ll no doubt be tasked with bringing immediate success to the club, despite a lack of transfer spending so far this summer.

But the Hornets continue to be linked with different names, with one exciting transfer rumour from the last week linking them with a loan move for Newcastle United’s Jamal Lewis. Daily Mail say that Watford want to bring the 25-year-old left-back in on a season-long loan.

Another report from the Daily Mail says that Watford are keen on Aris winger Luis Palma. The Honduran international is wanted at Vicarage Road and it’s said that the Hornets have opened talks over a potential loan-to-buy move – Rangers are also interested but reports (via The Scottish Sun) say that the Scottish side are out of the race to sign Palma.

And striker Sory Kaba is also an apparent target for Watford, but Spanish side Las Palmas have made a bid to sign the FC Midtjylland striker. Kaba shone on loan for Cardiff City last season scoring eight in 17 Championship outings, and Watford are joined by the likes of Leeds United in taking an interest in the 28-year-old.

Lastly, it’s said that forgotten Watford striker Ashley Fletcher is set for another move this summer, either on loan or permanently following a disappointing season-long loan at Wigan Athletic last time round.

Watford kick off their 2023/24 season v QPR next month.