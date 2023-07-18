Stoke City battling Millwall for Bournemouth ace after £1.25m deal collapses

Stoke City are now chasing a deal for Bournemouth’s Mark Travers after a proposed move for Wolves ‘keeper Matija Sarkic collapsed, as per Mike McGrath.

Stoke City looked to have struck a deal to bring loan man Sarkic back to the club on a permanent basis.

He spent the second half of last season with the Potters, gaining valuable game time away from parent club Wolves. It was claimed that he was poised to return in a deal worth £1.25m plus add-ons.

However, a new update from reporter Mike McGrath has said that Stoke’s deal for Sarkic has collapsed.

As a result, the Potters are now trying to secure a deal for Bournemouth goalkeeper Travers. The 24-year-old has dropped behind Neto in the pecking order at Dean Court and could move on this summer with Millwall said to be in advanced talks to sign the Irish shot-stopper earlier this month.

Stoke are trying a deal for Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers, with the Matija Sarkic move from #Wolves falling through – fee agreed last week but now not happening. Travers was also wanted by #Millwall. Story with @JPercyTelegraph #SCFC #AFCB @TeleFootball — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) July 18, 2023

A new focus

Sarkic would have been a popular signing for the Potters but with the deal falling through for an unknown reason, the club have no choice but to turn to other options in their bid to bring in a new no.1 this summer.

While the Sarkic deal collapse is a blow, the quick links with a move for Travers at least show that Stoke City are staying prepared for any eventuality in the transfer market. Having an alternative option in mind allows them to switch their focus quickly, so it will be hoped a swoop can be done.

Travers played a key role in getting the Cherries back to the Premier League but he lost his place after Neto’s arrival in January. As a result, an exit in search of game time elsewhere seems feasible.