Stockport County man heads out the exit door for new challenge

Stockport County have sold striker Scott Quigley to Eastleigh, as announced by their official club website.

Stockport County have allowed the attacker to head out the exit door for a new challenge in his career down south.

Quigley, 30, spent time away on loan at Rochdale last term and has now dropped into the National League.

The Hatters signed him back in 2021 and he was part of their squad who won the fifth tier title last year under Dave Challinor.

Stockport exit suits both parties

This is a move that suits all parties involved. Eastleigh get a proven goal scorer in non-league and Stockport clear up space and funds in their squad.

Quigley had slipped down the pecking order at Edgeley Park and would have found it tough to get into the starting XI next season ahead of the likes of Paddy Madden, Kyle Wootton and Isaac Olaofe. His contract was also due to expire next year so offloading him now is a smart choice.

The Shrewsbury-born man had spells at The New Saints, Blackpool, Wrexham, Port Vale, FC Halifax Town and Barrow before the Hatters swooped to sign him a couple of years ago. He chipped in with 10 goals in 37 outings in all competitions during his first year with the North West outfit to help them win promotion back to the Football League.

Quigley then played four times in the last campaign before Rochdale landed him on loan before the end of the transfer window. He then found the net five times for the Dale as they were relegated.

It has been a busy summer so far at Stockport and they have brought in the likes of Ibou Touray, Jordan Smith, Billy Chadwick and Nick Powell.