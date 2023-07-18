Spanish side launch bid for Euro striker wanted by Leeds United, Watford and more

Leeds United and Watford are joined by Cardiff City in the race for Sory Kaba, but they may miss out to La Liga side, as per UDLasPalmas.net (via Wales Online).

Kaba, 27, played 17 Championship games for Cardiff City on loan last season. He scored eight and assisted one in his short term loan in Wales before returning to his parent club FC Midtjylland earlier in the summer.

The versatile attacker proved to be a strong second tier goalscorer and he helped the Bluebirds narrowly avoid relegation. His goal scoring record is even more impressive given the squad he was playing in and it’s not a surprise to see him linked with several clubs this summer.

Championship sides Leeds United, Watford and Cardiff City all reportedly hold interest in Kaba, but it is Spanish side Las Palmas who have made an offer.

The report goes onto say all that’s missing in this deal is an agreement between the Danish and Spanish clubs.

Missing out

Cardiff City were always fighting a losing battle in this one given the fact they can’t spend a fee on anyone currently due to their embargo.

But, Watford and Leeds United can and if they lose out on Kaba it will be a blow to their summer business. The 27-year-old proved his ability to perform in the second tier and across a full campaign in a strong side he could register some very dangerous numbers.

It remains to be seen whether either of the Championship sides interested will submit an offer, but with both sides hopeful of a Premier League push this season it may give them an edge over Las Palmas in the race for his signature.

Kaba would be a good signing for any of the interested sides and he will score goals wherever he ends up this coming season.