Southampton boss may not be able to reunite with West Ham man as Hammers’ stance emerges

Southampton haven’t yet made a move for West Ham United man Flynn Downes despite interest this summer, as per The Athletic (Via Inside Futbol).

Downes, 24, featured 33 times for the Hammers across all competitions last season. The West Ham United man enjoyed a relatively successful first year in London winning the Europa Conference League, but he did struggle for consistent starting minutes in David Moyes’ side.

Making the jump from Swansea City in the Championship was never going to be easy and it was always going to take time to settle into life in the top flight, but his development is key and with West Ham now looking for someone to fill the Declan Rice hole it could be the perfect chance for Downes to prove his worth.

The former Swans man has been linked with a move to the Saints this summer, but the latest report suggests Russell Martin’s side are yet to make a move for Downes just yet. It goes onto say Downes has hopes of impressing Moyes in an attempt to make the Rice vacancy his own this coming campaign.

A tough one to pull off

The Hammers are yet to replace Rice this window meaning the likelihood of them letting another midfielder leave is slim, and a deal may have to wait until later on in the summer before it’s even considered by the Premier League side.

Martin worked with Downes at Swansea City and the pair worked well together, but even so tempting Downes back down a division certainly won’t be an easy task.

All the signs at the moment point towards this one dragging on a little while longer and for that reason it makes sense for Southampton to look elsewhere for the time being as they try and prepare their squad for a title challenge this season.

The Saints begin their Championship season with a game against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.