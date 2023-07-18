Six Championship clubs approach Wolves over loan swoop for 19-year-old talent

Wolves have been approached by up to six Championship clubs regarding young defender Dexter Lembikisa, as per a report from TEAMtalk.

19-year-old defender Lembikisa has drawn EFL interest before and earlier this summer, it looked as though League One could be his destination. The Wolves man was linked with Shrewsbury Town in June after rumoured interest from Burton Albion and Port Vale earlier in the month.

As of yet, a move hasn’t transpired though, perhaps because of Lembikisa’s role in Jamaica’s Gold Cup run, which only ended last week.

Now though, after League One interest, it is claimed the youngster is now wanted in the Championship.

TEAMtalk has said that up to six Championship clubs have approached Wolves over a possible deal for Lembikisa. There is also interest from abroad as the versatile defender discusses where will be the best destination for him to spend the new season after it was decided a loan will be his best option.

Championship bound?

After previously drawing interest from League One, it looks as though Lembikisa could end up playing a level higher next season. Of course, it remains to be seen where Wolves and the player decide will be best for his development but it’s safe to say he looks to have plenty of options this summer.

It also remains to be seen just who is keen on signing Lembikisa. It isn’t a surprise to see him attracting wide scale interest.

The youngster is on the up after catching the eye with Jamaica and after playing regularly at youth level, the time has come to step up. Plenty of Championship sides will be keen to sign a promising defender could can play in a range of roles, even if it is only for a year.

Lembikisa can play as a full-back on either the right or left. He has also operated as a defensive midfielder and wing-back before.