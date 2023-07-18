Right-back linked and more: The QPR transfer rumours from the last week of the window

QPR completed the free signing of Asmir Begovic yesterday, with the Bosnian becoming their third signing of the summer so far.

And it’s a very exciting signing too. Begovic comes in to replace Seny Dieng and he adds undeniable experience and quality to the R’s ranks ahead of next season.

And soon after Begovic signed, West London Sport said that released Wycombe Wanderers man Lewis Wing is also set to sign for the club, reuniting with Gareth Ainsworth after a summer of reports linking Wing with a move to QPR.

Then it looks like Ainsworth will target defensive signings with the club only having two recognised centre-backs on their books right now in Jimmy Dunne and Jake Clarke-Salter.

And two potential centre-back signings have been linked with a move to QPR in the last week in Chris Forino and Josh Knight.

Ainsworth wants to raid former club Wycombe for Forino but West London Sport say that the R’s are still woking under tight financial restrictions despite the sales of Dieng and Rob Dickie, and also that the Chairboys are reluctant to sell Forino.

Knight meanwhile has been transfer listed by Peterborough United this summer, with journalist Darren Witcoop saying that he’s among the options for QPR this summer.

One centre-back who won’t be signing for QPR this summer though is Leon Balogun – he’s officially left the club after recovering from his hamstring injury.

Elsewhere, QPR have been credited with an interest in free agent right-back Jack Hunt. Football Insider claim that QPR are among the Football League teams chasing a deal for the 32-year-old following his Sheffield Wednesday release earlier this summer.

Lastly, it’s been reported that young goalkeeper Joe Walsh could leave on loan following the arrival of Begovic.