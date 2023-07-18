Portsmouth, Charlton Athletic and Barnsley targets left out of Championship club’s pre-season trip

Cardiff City forwards Isaak Davies and Max Watters have both been left behind as the Bluebirds head to Portugal, as per Wales Online.

Portsmouth, Charlton Athletic and Oxford United were all credited with interest in Cardiff City man Davies at the weekend. The versatile 21-year-old struggled with game time last season and could head to League One on loan for next season.

As for Watters, he’s wanted back by Barnsley after spending the second half of the 2022/23 campaign at Oakwell. He managed four goals and two assists in 21 games for the Tykes and negotiations are said to be ongoing over a permanent move.

Now, Wales Online has revealed that both players have been left out of the squad for Cardiff’s pre-season trip to Portugal.

They state that the transfer interest has ‘likely played its part’ in their omissions.

Romaine Sawyers has also been left behind, though that is because he only returned to training recently after serving international duty with St. Kitts and Nevis. He took an extended break but will continue training this week.

Heading for pastures new?

Davies looks like he could benefit from a temporary move away having struggled to make a telling impact in the Championship thus far. He remains a bright talent though and could find himself in first-team contention after a successful loan.

Watters on the other hand could benefit from a fresh start. He burst onto the EFL scene in a stunning stint with Crawley Town and a return of 16 goals in 19 games earned him a deserved move to Cardiff City. One goal in 22 games shows that he’s struggled to find his feet in the Championship though and after showing what he can do in League One, a move there could be ideal.

Davies has plenty of suitors and with talks said to be ongoing over a Barnsley return for Watters, their omissions from the pre-season trip could see moves away accelerated.