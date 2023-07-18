Opinion: Birmingham City should be among Championship sides chasing Wolves loan deal

Birmingham City have made some fantastic signings so far this summer but after a string of permanent additions, it wouldn’t be a surprise if they turn to the loan market soon.

The Blues have added Dion Sanderson, Ethan Laird, Krystian Bielik, Koji Miyoshi, Siriki Dembele and Tyler Roberts to their ranks thus far. It looks to be setting them up well for a promising 2023/24 season but one area in need of bolstering is full-back.

New signing Laird and Emmanuel Longelo are the only two senior options on the right and left. There are youngsters like Josh Williams and Marcel Oakley, but depth is needed. To add that, the loan market could be the best option and one man who should be on the radar at St. Andrew’s is Dexter Lembikisa.

Another Wolves swoop?

Birmingham City haven’t been afraid to bring in players from Wolves with Sanderson signing permanently recently after two loan spells at St. Andrew’s. The Blues could do worse than looking to repeat that trick with a loan move for Jamaican international Lembikisa in a bid to bolster their options at full-back.

TEAMtalk has reported that Lembikisa is set to head out on loan for senior game time this season. He’s got interest from abroad and as many as six Championship clubs have approached Wolves about a possible deal too.

The Blues should certainly be among those. The 19-year-old offers an option on both the right and left having played in both positions for Wolves’ academy and the Jamaican national team. He can play as either a full-back or wing-back and has even operated as a defensive midfielder on occasion, displaying his abilities on the ball.

He’s caught the eye in youth and international football so with a Championship move possible, Birmingham City would be wise to consider a move to strengthen their options on the right and left of defence.