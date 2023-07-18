Newcastle United man set to complete loan move to Wigan Athletic, deal will become permanent in 2024

Newcastle United defender Kell Watts is set to join Wigan Athletic on a season-long loan deal that will become permanent next summer, according to reporter Craig Hope.

Watts spent a successful spell with Wigan Athletic during the 2021/22 campaign. He was a key player for the Latics as they won promotion to the Championship, playing 35 times for the club across all competitions.

Unfortunately, last season was a tough one for the 23-year-old centre-back. Peterborough United brought Watts in on a season-long loan deal in the hope that he could help fire another side to promotion but he was hampered by injuries, limiting him to 11 appearances.

Watts now has a year left on his Newcastle United contract but rumours have circulated over a possible return to the DW.

Now, reporter Hope has said on Twitter that the left-sided defender is set to reunite with the Latics. He’ll join on loan for the season initially but when his deal expires next summer, the move will become permanent.

A big signing

While Watts saw last season disrupted by injury, a return to Wigan Athletic could be the perfect way for him to get back on track. He’s already a popular figure among supporters and if he can get back to his best, there’s no reason why he can’t play a big part in another big season with the club.

At 23, he’s still got plenty of time to come good on his potential and settling at a club he knows he’ll be staying at for more than a season could help get the best out of him.

It seems like the right time for him to move on from Newcastle United and with Shaun Maloney looking to build a squad capable of fighting for promotion, Watts will be a welcome addition to the defensive ranks at Wigan Athletic.