‘Moving closer’: Watford nearing deal for out of favour Newcastle United man

Watford are ‘moving closer’ to the loan signing of Newcastle United left-back Jamal Lewis, says journalist Darren Witcoop.

Yesterday, Daily Mail reported that Watford were targeting a loan move for Lewis, 25, who’s fallen down the pecking order at St James’ Park.

The Luton-born full-back joined Newcastle United from Norwich City in 2020 and has since made 36 total appearances for the club, with just four of those coming in the 2022/23 season.

But Witcoop says that Valerien Ismael’s Watford are closing in on the signing of Lewis:

Newcastle left-back Jamal Lewis to Watford moving closer in what would be a shrewd signing #watfordfc — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) July 18, 2023

Lewis would become the Hornets’ third signing of the summer, joining Tom Ince and Rhys Healey in signing Ismael’s side ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Former Norwich man Lewis made 100 total appearances for the Canaries and featured 42 times in the 2018/19 Championship season which ended in promotion for Norwich.

Newcastle paid a reported fee of £15million for Lewis who remains under contract until 2025.

A solid signing

Watford’s summer transfer window has been a slow one so far. It started with the sale of Joao Pedro and that looked like a sign of things to come, but so far it’s been a positive window on the whole.

The signings of Ince and Healey are impressive but this apparent loan capture of Lewis will be even more so – he’s a player with Premier League pedigree and Championship experience, and he’ll fill a left-back position which has been a problematic one for Watford in the past.

If Ismael can get a few more signings of this calibre over the line before the summer transfer window shuts on September 1st, then it could be a prosperous season for the Hornets.

Watford open their 2023/24 season v QPR next month.