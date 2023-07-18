Lincoln City set to sign versatile 10-goal/assist star, report claims

Lincoln City are poised to sign Shelbourne attacking midfielder Jack Moylan, as per a report from The Irish Independent.

Lincoln City haven’t been afraid to make use of the Irish market over recent transfer windows, swooping on League of Ireland sides to sign players hopeful of making it in the EFL after impressing on the other side of the Irish Sea.

Now, it seems the Imps are poised to raid the Republic of Ireland’s top-tier again.

The Irish Indepenent reports that versatile Shelbourne star Jack Moylan is poised to join Lincoln City.

It is said that the 21-year-old is likely to make the move despite the fact a deal isn’t in place yet. The timing of the move is yet to be decided as Shelbourne are keen to bring in a replacement before letting him go. He could move on this summer or sign for a compensation fee of €60,000 when his contract expires at the end of this year.

A deal now would cost more or they could come to an agreement over a move with add-ones further down the line.

Ready for a move over?

It remains to be seen just when Moylan comes over to these shores if a deal can be finalised but he could prove a solid addition to Mark Kennedy’s ranks.

The midfielder has been a mainstay for Damien Duff’s side this season. Moylan has notched eight goals and two assists in 22 league games, also netting a goal and providing an assist in a 4-0 win over Dundalk in the Leinster Senior Cup back in March.

He mainly plays in attacking midfielder but he has also spent time in a deeper role as a central midfielder. Moylan has also been deployed out on the left, which goes to show the level of versatility he could bring to Kennedy’s ranks.