Leeds United winger could stay at the club in surprise transfer development

Leeds United winger Luis Sinisterra could stay at the club despite talk of a transfer away, as per Colombia AS (Via Leeds United News).

Sinisterra, 24, scored give goals in 19 Premier League appearances last season for Leeds United.

Leeds United were relegated and the summer window so far has led to several of key players at Elland Road linked with moves away.

One of those being Sinisterra with the Colombian international has been linked with the likes of Italian giants AC Milan with Leeds United asking for around €25million for their attacker.

It looked certain he would move on this summer, but the latest development has claimed he could stay at the club this summer and help guide them back to top flight football.

A huge boost

Daniel Farke has a big job ahead of him this season, but keeping Sinisterra is a sign the player has faith in the direction the club is heading despite the recent turmoil.

The former Feyenoord man registered 18 goals and 11 assists in 43 outings in the 2021/22 season before making the move to Elland Road and those sort of numbers will frighten many Championship defences.

Farke will be needing a strong start to the coming season to set the tone for Leeds United’s campaign. The German coach knows what it takes to earn promotion to the Premier League but he can’t afford to be playing catch up early on.

Sinisterra could be a huge part of Leeds United’s success this season, and it will be interesting to see how he manages in the second tier.

Leeds United begin their campaign with a game against Cardiff City on August 6th.