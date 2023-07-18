Leeds United target wants move as soon as possible but Whites face competition from top tier side

Leeds United target Alex Nubel wants to leave Bayern Munich this summer, but the Whites now face competition from Stuttgart.

Emerging reports in Germany (via Sport Witness) say that Nubel, 26, wants to leave Bayern Munich ‘as soon as possible’, following a two-year stint on loan at Ligue 1 outfit AS Monaco.

It’s also said that Stuttgart are readying a second bid for Nubel and that Leeds United are ‘still in the running’ to sign Nubel this summer.

Daily Mail revealed earlier this month that Leeds United are keeping tabs on Nubel amid the uncertain future of Illan Meslier.

Daniel Farke got his first two summer signings over the line last week in young duo Josh McDonald and Lewis Pirie, with Chelsea and Wales midfielder Ethan Ampadu looking like the next player who’s heading to Elland Road.

Meslier is the only first-team goalkeeper on the books right now, after Joel Robles was released at the end of last season.

Nubel to Leeds?

Nubel certainly has the experience and the pedigree to be a good signing for Leeds – he’s been a mainstay for Monaco in the past two seasons, featuring heavily in the French top tier and in both the Champions League and Europa League.

And at 26 year sold, he’s still very young for a goalkeeper, so this is looking like a very exciting link for Leeds.

But the question is whether or not Nubel would consider dropping down to a second tier side. He has interest form Stuttgart who could keep him in the German top tier, so this emerging competition is certainly a worry for Leeds.

If Leeds could get this one over the line though, it would be an extremely impressive signing for Farke and his new side.