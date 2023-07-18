League One club casting eyes over defender after Liverpool release

Burton Albion have taken former Liverpool defender Oludare Olufunwa on trial, as per a report from All Nigeria Soccer.

Burton Albion have made a string of new signings this summer as they look to push up the League One table this season.

The Brewers managed to comfortably stave off relegation in the end and with a host of new additions already made, there is still more business that could be done. Jamal Blackman, Max Crocombe, Ryan Sweeney, Steve Seddon (loan), Rekeem Harper, Kgaogelo Chauke, Mason Bennett, Cole Stockton and Josh Gordon have all joined Dino Maamria’s ranks.

Now, news of a current trialist has emerged from All Nigeria Soccer.

They report that Liverpool’s former defender Oludare Olufunwa is being watched by Maamria during a trial stint.

The 21-year-old is without a club after leaving Anfield upon the expiry of his contract and will be bidding to earn a deal with the Brewers ahead of the new season.

An area to bolster

While Burton have made a string of additions to plenty of key areas, centre-back is one position they need more options.

Sam Hughes is still under contract while the earlier mentioned Sweeney has signed. Beyond him though, there is veteran John Brayford and 18-year-old Finn Delap as options in Maamria’s back three. Deji Oshilaja was a centre-back option but his deal is up and there has been no news on what his final fate is.

Olufunwa would be a solid option at the back. He has spent the vast majority of his career playing as a centre-back with Liverpool and Southampton’s academies but can also operate as a right-back, potentially offering Maamria some versatility at the back.

Time will tell if he can impress enough during his trial to warrant a full-time deal though.