Hull City forward emerges as target for new club

Hull City attacker Vaughn Covil has emerged as a potential transfer target for Shelbourne, as detailed in a report by the Independent.ie.

Hull City have a decision to make regarding the youngster this summer ahead of the new Championship season.

Covil, 19, was injured for the majority of the last campaign but is now fit again.

The Independent.ie claim that League of Ireland outfit Shelbourne are interested in landing him on loan in this window.

Highly-rated Hull prospect

Covil is highly-rated by Hull and a temporary switch to Tolka Park would help him get some game time under his belt and some more experience. The teenager made seven appearances in all competitions last term under ex-boss Shota Arveladze, six of which came in the league, before injury struck.

Shelbourne are owned by Tigers’ owner Acun Ilicali and movements between the two clubs are expected down the line. They have already brought in goalkeeper Harry Fisk from the MKM Stadium and have loaned in midfielder Harry Wood.

Covil may well be the next Hull man to make the switch over to Ireland. He was born in San Diego in the USA but moved over to England and had spells at Amesbury Town, Salisbury and Southampton before linking up with Forest Green Rovers in 2019.

He then spent three years with the League Two outfit and played seven times for their first-team altogether, as well as having loan spells away from the Gloucestershire club at Salisbury and Melksham Town during his time there too.

Covil has been away with Liam Rosenior’s squad for pre-season and has also featured in their friendlies so far. However, he is now attracting interest from elsewhere with a potential temporary exit on the cards.